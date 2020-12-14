Buhari performed better than his predecessors – Sheikh Jingir

Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, the National Chairman of Ulama’u Council of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Waikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari performed better than his predecessors despite the country’s security challenge.

Sani Yahaya Jingir stated this during the weekend at the JIBWIS 24th National Qur’an Recitation Competition in Gombe.

Daily Times reports that he said “We have serious security challenges in the country but I believe that the current situation is still better than the previous ones when people were afraid of mingling with one another in any gathering. I am not saying everything is fine, but there is an improvement in the security situation”.

Sheikh Jingir, however, called on the president to re-strategise and fight criminality wholeheartedly.

Meanwhile a political group, Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation (BOCO), has called on Nigerians to continue in their support of the President Buhari-led government, insisting that the Federal Government was doing its best to tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

The group’s national chairman, Isa Aminu Bayero, in a statement yesterday, encouraged Nigerians to endure and appreciate the efforts being made by the Buhari administration to curtail the menace of some unpatriotic elements trying to sabotage the meaningful progress of his government.

