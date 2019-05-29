Buhari, Osinbajo takes oath of office for 2nd term

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo have taken their oath of office for second term.

The President took his oath at exactly 10:38 am while the Vice President took his at 10:27am.

Buhari’s inauguration is ongoing at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Although, the President is yet to deliver his second term inaugural speech.

There was tight security around the Eagles Square venue of the 2019 Presidential inauguration .

All entrances leading into the Federal Capital City, Abuja were manned by soldiers who screen vehicles and passengers entering the city.

The Nigerian Army had on May 4, raised the alarm that some elements including foreign collaborators had planned to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony.

Among dignitaries already at the Eagles Square are: Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dogara Yakubu,

Also at the venue are President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo, some members of the immediate past cabinet, the Governors of Edo and Kogi States, Godwin Obaseki and Yahaya Bello, former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived for the 2019 inauguration ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari second term.

He arrived with Chief Bisi Akande to the Eagles Square venue of the ceremony.

Yakubu Gowon and other dignitaries have arrived Eagles Square, the venue of the inauguration ceremony

Other dignitaries already seated at the venue include the outgoing governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and former Governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Guard of Honour Parade comprising different military formation, army, navy and the air force and the Police are already entertaining guests.