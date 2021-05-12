Buhari, Osinbajo, security chiefs, others meet over violence, killings

*Issues new measures for S’East, S’South

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned security chiefs for a crucial meeting to address the law and order challenges in some parts of the country.

The President had on April 30 and May 4 met with the security chiefs and heads of intelligence community as part of ongoing critical engagements to meant to provide solutions to security challenges in the country.

Those in attendance at yesterday’s meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo, were also in attendance.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama also attended the security meeting for the first time.

Meanwhile President Buhari has approved new security measures to be carried out in the South-East and South-South regions of the country.

It was learnt that this was the result of several security meetings that the President has had with service chiefs over the last two weeks. The meetings were concluded on Tuesday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba made this known to State House Correspondents after the meeting. He, however, declined to give any more information.

The President also approved a memo presented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), on the control of drugs, which he said are enablers of Insecurity.