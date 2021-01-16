Buhari, Osinbajo, others lay wreaths for fallen heroes

*President psledge improvement in nation’s security architecture

*Workers protest disrupts activities in Plateau State

ROTIMI FADEYI, ANDREW OROLUA, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday led other top government officials to lay wreaths in commemoration of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is an annual event to recognise and appreciate military heroes who lost their lives in the cause of fighting to defend the sovereignty of the nation.

The event which held at the National Arcade, Three Arms Zone, Abuja witnessed a parade jointly formed by officers of the Nigeria Army, the Navy, the Airforce and men of the Legion.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed also participated in the wreath laying ceremony.

Service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police also laid wreaths at the event.

Special prayers were offered for living and fallen heroes at the ceremony, which also featured gun salute.

The event also witnessed the release of pigeons to signify peace and the signing of anniversary register by the President

January 15 of every year is always set aside for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration to honour military heroes who lost their lives in the defence of the nation.

The President also pledged that the country will witness a significant improvement in security in 2021.

In a series of tweets to commemorate the armed forces remembrance day, the president urged service chiefs to ensure collaboration in the fight against insecurity.

Buhari said the welfare of the armed forces will continue to be the priority of his administration.

“As we commemorate #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, let me pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of all the men and women of our armed forces who have paid the supreme price for our unity, peace and security. We also salute our troops currently engaged in internal security operations,” Buhari wrote.

“The welfare and wellbeing of our troops will continue to be a priority. We are investing heavily not only in weapons and equipment for their use, but also in provision of housing, medical care and other areas of welfare. And we will continue to make resources available.

“I am reiterating my directives to the Service Chiefs regarding greater synergy and cooperation, and also a more sustained focus on intelligence gathering and interpretation. I am confident that we will see significant improvement in our security situation this year.

“May the souls of all our departed heroes continue to rest in peace. We will continue to strive to ensure that their sacrifices on our behalf will never be in vain.”

Meanwhile LG workers’ protest disrupted the Remembrance Day celebration in Plateau Central Zone, The local council workers were protesting the State Government’s inability to implement the N30,000 minimum wage in the second week of December 2020, as agreement on the matter was only reached on Jan. 11, 2021.

in spite of the agreement reached between the council Chairmen and the various labour unions including NULGE, the workers kept all the Secretariats of the councils under lock and key pending when they would receive alerts of their two-month salaries.

It was observed that only Pankshin Local Government out of the five councils of Bokkos, Kanam, Kanke, Mangu and Bokkos, in the zone were able to hold the ceremony, because of the protest.

The Chairman, Pankshin Local Government Area, Mr John Damap, however, held the celebration at Nefur Arena, outside his council’s Secretariat.

Damap, who made a huge cash donation to the Pankshin area chapter of the Nigerian Legion, commended the tremendous roles played by the fallen soldier in sustaining the peace and security of the country during the civil and World wars I and II.

“We in Pankshin local government area insisted that our workers protest shouldn’t hamper this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day and here we are celebrating your unforgettable contributions to nation building.

“As a council, we will continue to support the families of fallen heroes. This is because we know some of the problems you are facing in this our difficult time.“We, indeed, appreciate the roles you are even playing nowadays in keeping and maintaining the peace and security of Pankshin local government area, Plateau and Nigeria.

”We will continue to partner with you for the growth and development of the nation,” he said.

Responding, retired Maj. Ayuba Jimang, Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Pankshin area chapter, commended the chairman and his principal officers for celebrating them and always being there for the legionnaires at critical moments.

Jimang pledged the readiness of the legion to work with the council toward maintaining peace and security of Pankshin in order to meet the much-desired development of the area.

Also speaking, Dr Amos Cirfat, Provost, Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, commended the security roles the legionnaires were playing in the society and charged them not to relent.

Cirfat was represented by the college’s Dean of students Affairs, Dr John Mafalai.

He said: ”For the fact that you have retired from service, your contributions are very much needed to help the country to overcome her security challenges and build a virile and vibrant nation”