Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the controversial Ruga settlement project be suspended till further notice, following the public outcry that greeted the introduction of the programme.

Chairman, National Economic Council (NEC) Committee In Farmers /Herders Crisis, Governor David Umahi disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja after the NEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Umahi said that President Buhari has asked them to suspend the programme considering the controversies its introduction has caused.

However, he confirmed that the suspension of the Ruga program was to enable the Federal Ministry of agriculture, state governments and other stakeholders to review the programme taking into consideration the concerns of Nigerians.

According to him, the suspension is owing to lack of consistency with the NEC and FG approved national livestock transformation plan which has programs of rehabilitation of displaced IDPs resulting from the crisis and development of ranching in any willing state.

The NEC says it is not compulsory and and state willing is required to up a development plan towards the implementation in line with the NEC program based on the challenges inherent there.

Those at the meeting are governors of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Plateau, Simon Lalong and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

