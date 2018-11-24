Buhari orders Defence minister to meet with Chadian President over Boko Haram

Following the deadly attack on the Nigerian Army by the Boko Haram terrorists that claimed lives of over 50 soldiers, President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched the Minister of Defence, General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd) to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and his Defence counterpart on the deterioration of security situation on the Nigeria – Chad Boarder.

President Buhari expressed worry over the recently increased Boko Haram terrorism in the area.

Diplomatic sources who did not want to be named, on Friday in Abuja, told The Daily Times, that Nigeria has a Chad problem in the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) put together to secure the Lake Chad basin areas and repeal the Boko Haram terrorism attacks against all the countries neighbouring the Lake.

The sources revealed that Chad is believed to be having their own internal security challenges and this has reportedly led to their pulling away their own troops manning their own border around Lake Chad.

“That lacuna is being exploited by the Boko Haram terrorists, who go in and out of Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon to launch terrorist acts. This is a clear illustration of the fact that terrorism is beyond national borders,” the sources said.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was aware that the Defence Minister was going to Chad but denied having knowledge of his mission there.