Buhari opens EFCC’s anti- corruption summit June 11

By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, will on June 11 declare open the Democracy Day anti-corruption summit jointly organised in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Presidential Inauguration Planning Committee.

The summit with the theme: “Curbing electoral spending: A panacea to public corruption” will hold at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by 11 am.

President Buhari will feature alongside the Presidents of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo; Liberia’s George Weah and Macky Sall of Senegal. The President and his African counterparts would at the occasion further lend their voices against corruption.

The occasion will also feature paper presentation on the theme: “Use of public funds in election litigation and the integrity of the judiciary” by retired Justice Ayo Salami.

Other paper presenters are Kagame, who will speak on “Electoral spending, voter inducement and public corruption: an African overview;” Prof. Attahiru Jega, former chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be speaking on “Curbing electoral spending and voter inducement in Nigeria: The role of regulatory and law enforcement agencies” while Prof. Patrice Lumumba will offer a “review of anti-corruption strategy in Africa and the way forward.”