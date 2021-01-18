Buhari okays nomination of Fikpo as Acting NDE Boss

ROTIMI FADEYI, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the agency.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Last month, the President relieved the former Director-General of the agency, Dr. Nasiru Argungu, of his appointment.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Osinbajo, others lay wreaths for fallen heroes

The President had also directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.

While announcing the removal of Argungu in a statement issued by Shehu on December 9, last year, Keyamo was directed to nominate an acting Director General from amongst the most Senior Directors in the NDE until a substantive holder of the post was appointed by the President

The statement further directed that the acting Director General should be nominated based on competence and seniority in service.