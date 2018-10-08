Buhari not aware of el-Rufai’s letter – Presidency

The Presidency has dissociated President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter currently in circulation, which alleged that the President had authorized Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai or anyone else for that matter to “deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani.”

In a statement made available on Sunday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said, “We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

“Given President Buhari’s record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member.

“In the light of above, we would like to appeal to the general public, especially members of the press, to ignore false or unauthorized information intended to attribute to the President any action which is not in line with his character.”

Governor el-Rufai had reportedly claimed to have warned President Buhari in the purported letter that there would be serious consequences if Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central should win a return ticket to the Senate in 2019.

According to the four-page memo addressed to Buhari, dated October 2, titled, ‘Forwarding of a compendium of Shehu Sani’s denigration of President Buhari, the APC and the Governor of Kaduna State,’the governor chronicled the activities of the Kaduna State senator since he was elected into the Senate and concluded that Buhari’s Presidency between 2019 and 2023, would suffer serious attacks from the National Assembly with people like Sani there.

The memo read in part, “I wish to forward to your Excellency this compendium of the serial acts of denigration and disrespect Shehu Sani has exhibited towards your person and office, our party and the government it produced in Kaduna State.

“This compendium exposes the litany of disloyalty and disrespect of Shehu Sani.

“He (Sani) accused the government of being corrupt: ‘When it comes to fighting corruption in the National Assembly and the judiciary and in the larger Nigerian sector, the President uses insecticide, but when it comes to fighting corruption within the Presidency, they use deodorants’.’’

On the kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls, el-Rufai said Shehu accused the Federal Government of faking the abduction and release of the Dapchi girls, quoting him to have said, ‘Since Dapchi has been turned into a Sahelian Tinsel town, then Steve Spielberg or Spike Lee or Jerry Bruckheimer of the Pirates of the Caribbean needs to visit, explore the possibility of a blockbuster’.

The Kaduna State governor further alleged that Sani mocked Buhari when the President explained, during a trip to Benue State, that the Federal Government handled the Dapchi episode better than Jonathan handled Chibok.

According to him, Shehu Sani wrote, ‘The Spiderman, who couldn’t protect Chibok blasted by the Spiderman, who couldn’t protect Dapchi from alien invasion’.

El-Rufai added that when the President travelled to London in April 2018 for medical consultation, Sani ridiculed the trip on his Facebook page, by saying, ‘Voyage to London; season 3’.

The memo further read, “In September 2017, he (Sani) derided the security operation against IPOB, saying, ‘Deadly python dance in the South-East is provocative, unnecessary and should be stopped’.

“In May 2018, he (Sani) lamented what he said was Buhari’s three years of failure to protect human lives.

“In the same month, he wrote that ‘Baba should protect his testicles from any man who always bends to greet him’.

“In a July 2018 interview with The Guardian, he (Sani) said ‘Nigerians should blame Buhari, governors for the APC crisis’.”

Governor el-Rufai further claimed that he would have heeded Buhari’s request for the recall of Sani sometime in January this year but for the huge cost such process would require.

He said, “Your Excellency will recall that earlier this year, you directed me to initiate processes to recall Shehu Sani from the Senate, to punish his repeated acts of contempt and disloyalty.

“The party executives in his ward in Kaduna suspended him from the APC in December 2015 for negative comments about your Excellency. It was later extended to indefinite suspension.

“Following your directives, our team in Kaduna studied what was being done in Kogi State (then) regarding the recall of Dino and drew out a budget. Upon an examination of the cost and loopholes in the recall process as brutally exposed in Dino Melaye’s case, and in recognition of the imminent preparations for the next election, it was decided that it might be more prudent to oust him at the ballot.

“We recognised that there was no way our party members in Kaduna Central will present him again for election, and therefore, concluded that rejection by the party was a more effective and less costly option.”

El-Rufai’s memo added, “Recently, we noticed unsavoury attempts at the national headquarters of the party to treat this same Shehu (Sani) as if he had been a loyal party member. The ostensible reason for the romance with this most disloyal and untrustworthy person was said to be the political arithmetic in the Senate.

“The proponents of this immoral elevation of a traitor failed to acknowledge that Shehu Sani was the loudest among the irresponsible lot that were undermining the Federal Government and threatening the APC with defection.

“When his collaborators began defecting (sic), he could not (do the same) because there was no place (for him) to go. The PDP in Kaduna State refused to guarantee him an automatic ticket. While looking for a new home, he pasted posters all over Kaduna without a party name or logo.

“The APC does not need Shehu Sani. He is the one who now needs the party he has ridiculed and rebelled against since 2015. Let no one mistake his desperation to return to the Senate as the sincere actions of a reformed person. There is no contrite man, but one engaged in practised pretence for the sake of a ticket.”