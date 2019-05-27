Buhari, Northern govs meet in Aso Rock over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari and governors from the 19 states of the North are is currently holding a closed door meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on the rising level of insecurity in the region.

Our correspondent learnt that even though, the agenda of the meeting was not made public, however, it may not be unconnected with the deteriorating security situation in many states in the north.

Violent crimes such as kidnapping, banditry and terrorist attacks have become rampant in some states in the north, especially in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe states and others.

States like Plateau and Benue similarly, have to deal the problem of farmers/herdsmen clashes, that have left many dead and property and communities destroyed.

Only seven governors as at press time were present at the meeting and they are Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, Kashim Shetima of Borno, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Sani Bello of Niger state.