Buhari no longer fit to pilot affairs of the country – Bamgbose

Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG) said Muhammadu Buhari is no longer fit to be called the President of Nigeria.

He stated that the uncontrollable insecurity in the nation has showen how Buhari does not have control over the security architecture in the country.

For this particular reason, Bamgbose said that the President is no longer fit to pilot the affairs of this country.

Daily Times reports that Bamgbose pointed to the fact that the President’s primary responsibility is to protect lives and property of the citizens, adding that Buhari’s consistent failure to do this, has morally disqualified him from piloting the affairs of the nation.

He described the incident as horrific, barbaric, and most unfortunate.

According to the senior lawyer, “The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats. This is purely inhuman. This is horrific.

“After this dastardly ungodly act, the President tweeted, ‘I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with the families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.’

Could this be the only thing our President can say? This is a defeatist statement. It’s evidently clear that Buhari has accepted defeat.

“We are tired of condemnation without any critical action. 36, 000 have been killed so far, and about two million people displaced.

“Just last month, the insurgents slaughtered 22 farmers working on their irrigation fields near Maiduguiri in two separate attacks. Killings in Kaduna, Ekiti, Markurdi.

“This is getting out of hand. If elected President of this country, I’ll only need 9 months to eliminate these insurgents. I’m really pained. These are people who voted for Buhari to protect them.