Buhari needs new strategy to end Boko Haram – Gov Zulum

Mathew Dadiya

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has said that it is high time President Muhammadu Buhari deploys other strategies to end terrorism in the north east, rather than the kinetic approach being used by the armed forces.

The governor, who also suggested the introduction of amnesty for repentant terrorists, said that there was need for the Federal Government to open other opportunities of bringing down the crisis rather than the kinetic force.

Governor Zulum said this on Wednesday shortly after he had a closed door meeting with the President to intimate him of the security challenges still bedevilling the state.

He said: “It is also important for those people who have been forced to join the insurgency, if they are reintegrated into the society; I think this will be good”.

The Daily Times recalls that few days ago, suicide bombers unleashed mayhem in Kunduga, killing several persons in the process.

Asked on why he met with the President, he said: “I am basically here to discuss with Mr. President on how possible the Federal Government can strengthen the current security situation on ground as well as strengthen the means of livelihood to the entire people of Borno State.

“Basically, we want to address the root causes of insurgency, especially the issue of access roads, access to farm lands and the issue of strengthening civilian JTF and the military to do their jobs better than before”.

On the recent attacks in the state and what the government is doing to ensure the people sleep well at night, the governor said: “The issue of security is not one you discuss anyhow.

But the government of the state is collaborating with the military and other other security agencies to ensure that the citizens are well protected.

“On my part, I am also trying to strengthen the locals to be resilient enough especially by providing them with logistics like vehicles and others so that they can undertake some surveillance to support the military.

“By and large, our discussions with the military have gone well and we are doing everything possible to ensure that stability returns to Borno State.

“You are aware that some incidents occurred two three days ago where about 40 people were killed in Konduga. By and large we are aware of steps the president is willing to take that will virtually bring that issue to a standstill.

“There is an existing policy within the military called operation safe corridor just to strengthen the system. By and large we are optimistic that Borno state will bounce back again”.