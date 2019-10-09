President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families of the 38 victims of a boat mishap in Kirfi Local Council, Bauchi State.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari described the incident “as a devastating tragedy not only for families of victims, but also for the country.’’

The President, who has been informed of the tragedy, said: “I am profoundly touched by the death of these fellow Nigerians who had no idea they were embarking on their last journey.

“As the families of the unfortunate victims mourn, I extend my sympathies to them at this very difficult and trying moment, and pray that Allah comfort and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The President also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, urging steadfastness in prayer for the souls of the departed, and their families.

(NAN)