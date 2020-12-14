Buhari mourns Leadership Newspapers Publisher, Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, a man he describes as “a friend and ally.”

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said the President condoled with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased, saying “the country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.”

“He will be sorely missed.

This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,”, Buhari further said of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).