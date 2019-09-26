Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Ufot Ekaette, describing him as “a consummate administrator and bridge builder”.

President Buhari, in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the deceased ”dedicated himself to duty in the course of his distinguished public service.”

President Buhari said late Ekaette was ”a gentleman who had given his best in the service of his country”,

He consoled with the Ekaette family, the government and people of Akwa Ibom over the death, and assured them that deceased would always be remembered for his remarkable public service record and immense contributions towards bringing peace in the once troubled Niger Delta region.

President Buhari regretted that “his demise comes at a time when voices like his own are needed to move Nigeria forward in the face of daunting challenges.”

The President, however, assured that Ekaette’s contributions would never be in vain as ”the country would always appreciate and remember his great contributions.”

The President prayed God to comfort the Ekaette family, friends and relations, and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.(NAN)