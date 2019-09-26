Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside members of his cabinet and several state governors, will grace the tee-off ceremony for the 2019 Independence Cup Golf Tournament on Saturday in Abuja.

Emmanuel Anosike, Chairman of the tournament’s Planning Committee, disclosed to newsmen that the organisers already have assurances on President Buhari’s presence as they make efforts to have a grand event.

He said the President’s presence was part of plans to make the 2019 tournament the best ever and in view of the event’s importance to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament scheduled to hold from Saturday to Tuesday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

“This event is one of those we use in showcasing our nation. Because we as a club know sports is what we need to market our country, we are doing our utmost best to organise a grand event.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the club’s Grand Patron, will be at the tee-off on Saturday morning.

“The grand finale of the event will hold on Tuesday, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as the guest of honour,’’ Anosike said.

He pointed out that elaborate efforts were being made to ensure the 2019 tournament was different from others before it.

“Over the years, we have been part and parcel of the Independence Anniversary celebrations as a club, especially with our effort of hosting an international tournament, but this year is going to be different and special.’’

Anosike, who is also the club’s Vice-Captain, said the tournament would be a three-day programme, instead of the usual two-day tournament.

He said the tournament would involve a double matchplay on Saturday, a singles matchplay on Sunday and a regular championship on Tuesday involving between 450 to 500 golfers.

“We already have on their way our friends from the Achimota Golf Club of Accra in Ghana, who will be involved in the matchplay.

“The visiting side will be made up of about 45 players, with about 10 to 15 of them veterans, and we are expecting exciting matchplays and brilliant golfing sessions,’’ Anosike said.

He assured that the organisers have made splendid efforts to ensure winners and other participants have a good memory of the 2019 tournament, with arrangements already made for mouth-watering prizes.

“Apart from the fact that those involved in this year’s event will have the opportunity of playing and meeting with the game’s seasoned players, we have made preparations for good prizes.

“Such prizes will be good trophies, some things to remember, which winners will forever cherish.

“As an international tournament, participants will have the special honour of competing for heritage trophies,’’ the club vice-captain said.

NAN reports that the tournament is being sponsored by individuals, corporate organs and some government bodies.(NAN)