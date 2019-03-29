Buhari meets with security chiefs behind closed doors

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with Service Chiefs and security heads.

The meeting which held at the office of the President on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is the second the Commander-In-Chief had with the service chiefs and security heads.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the security situation in the country as the security heads are expected to present regular briefing to the President being the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.

After the meeting, all of them kept mute as State House correspondents sought their comments on the outcome of the over two hours meeting.

The Service Chiefs at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete IIbas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai and the Director of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar were represented.

Also present were the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno; Director General, Department of Security Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi; the Acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu and the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Minister of Defence, Brigadier Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali.