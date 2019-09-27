President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Nigeria’s Young Climate Advocates, in New York, the United State.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in New York said Nigeria had demonstrated political will on water and sanitation, and would soon step up advocacy on the issue.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman said Buhari stated this at a meeting with former Australian Prime Minister, Mr Kevin Rudd, at the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

Rudd is Global Chairman of Water and Sanitation for All.

The President said that at Nigeria’s stage of development, clean water and sanitation were very important for a big country with vast population, “as lots of diseases are water-borne.

