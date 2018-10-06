Buhari meets former SGF Anyim, Uduaghan behind closed doors

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Pius Anyim at the Presidential Villa, on Friday.

According to sources, the visit may not be unconnected to speculations that the former senate president is perfecting moves to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President also met with former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan who recently defected to the APC.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with the president, Uduaghan said that he came to brief the president on happenings in Delta.

Uduaghan who is contesting the Delta north senatorial seat on the platform of the APC, said that he appealed to the president to order for the reopening of Osubi Airport.

According to him, “I am a member of the APC now. I need to consult with the president on some few issues concerning my membership of Delta State and those were the issues I raised with him.

Some of the issues have to do with the performance of the APC at the Delta State level especially the Niger Delta. The APC in terms of peace and security, Niger Delta, Delta State.

“There have been efforts by the APC led government in engaging the people of the Niger Delta, the leaders, youths and various stakeholders on the neccesity for peace in the Niger Delta and that engagement process have really paid off.

“So I just came to appreciate him in that regard and to let him know as APC members we shall campaign aggressively for the APC to win all elections in Delta State.

We didn’t do well in 2015 but this year there is going to be appreciable level of performance by APC in Delta State.

“I also came to appeal to him, the Osubi Airport which is close to Warri has been close for more than one month because of crisis between NAMA and a private firm handling the airport and I appealed to him that if he can order that they open it while the engagement process is going on between NAMA and the private firm.

On crisis in the APC primaries, Uduaghan said, “It shows the APC have become a formidable party. It is only when a party is strong and formidable everybody is showing interest in it that we have this kind of issues that are going on.

“But I also know that the leadership is doing a lot to resolve the issues and with time the issues will be settled and everybody will move forward and move the party forward.

It is not unusual, what is happening is not unusual with a party that is growing and has become very strong.

On parellel primaries in Delta , Uduaghan said, “There is none, some people gathered somewhere and said they were doing primaries. If you notice the person they declared winner has already disowned them”