Buhari medical vacation, a shock to recover from mass defection – Hon. Gyang

A Member Representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Istifanus Dung Gyang, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation to London is to recover from the shock of witnessing the mass defection that took place at the National Assembly, as well as some state governors.

Gyang stated this yesterday in Jos, the State capital while making his intention known to contest the 2019 Senatorial seat of Plateau North federal constituency.

“It has not been heard in the history of our country the gale of mass defection that took place at the National Assembly including three governors and Members of State Assemblies in various states in less than a week”, he said.