Buhari Medical Trip: Christian Group not happy with protesters

Kingsley Chukwuka

A Christian Group under the aegis of Congress of Northern Nigeria Christian (CNNC), has condemned the protest by some Nigerians in London asking President Mohammadu Buhari to return to Nigeria.

National Youth Leader of the group, Engr Daniel Kadzai said Nigerians should remember that Buhari is the President and should not be publicly humiliated.

Kadzai faulted especially for the insult by a Kaduna-born indigene based in London who publicly called the President names.

Recall that activists gathered outside the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, known as Abuja House, on 2 April, to protest against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The activists, who believe the 78-year-old politician is inside the building in west London, are demanding that he stop wasting money on foreign trips.

However, Kadzai noted that the protesters are not acting in isolation, believing that they have the backing of both local and international collaborators who also do not mean well for the country.

He added that the call for President Buhari’s resignation is part of the overall plot and in the weeks and months ahead, more and more attempts to destabilize the country would surface.

The group, therefore, warned protesters to desist from this ignoble quest which by all intents and purposes would serve the interest of their paymasters.

Kadzai cautioned that they would be held responsible should there be a breakdown of law and order in the country.

“I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to rise in defense of the country in this critical period of our existence, by calling to question the motives of these people in their antics towards misleading the unsuspecting members of the general public”.

CNNC agreed that the medical facilities in the country should be upgraded and that the government should also address the plight of the striking doctors, but disagreed that protesting and embarrassing the President in London is certainly not the way to go.

Our correspondent reports that Buhari is currently in London, having made several medical visits to the British capital since he came to power in 2015.

Nigerians are currently seen gathering outside the Abuja House, singing the Nigerian national anthem and shouting slogans, in a protest led by Nigerian politician Reno Omokri.