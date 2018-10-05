Buhari to Mbeki: Fighting corruption in Nigeria not negotiable

President Muhammadu Buhari has told former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, that for his administration, fighting corruption is non-negotiable and it is a must.
Mbeki heads the African Union High Level Panel on Illicit Flows from Africa, and he was in Nigeria to give the President, who is the current Champion of AU Anti-Corruption Campaign, critical updates.
Buhari reaffirmed his stance on corruption on Thursday at the State House when he received the former South African President in Abuja.
President Buhari said to his guest: “We must fight corruption frontally because it’s one of the reasons we got elected. We campaigned on three fundamental issues – security, reviving the economy, and fight against corruption. It’s the reason we got elected, and we can’t afford to let our people down.”
Noting that the government was making progress on the anti-corruption war, “and not just talking,” the President said he was very pleased with the assignment the former South African President was carrying out for the African continent.
He submitted that when Africa is vigorous with the war against corruption, “we will eventually appeal to the conscience of the rest of the world.”
In his remarks, former President Mbeki said corruption was an African challenge that must be responded to, “as development challenges can only be met through the check of illicit financial flows.”
He said he was delighted that President Buhari touches on the issue in most of his speeches, with the most recent being at the United Nations General Assembly last week.
“We are pleased with the way you take up the matter. Countries need political will to stop the illicit flow. Nigeria has shown good example. The more we are showing that we are acting as Africans, the easier to get the rest of the world to cooperate,” Mbeki said.
One Comment
With all due respect,
President Buhari is a perpetual pathological liar just playing to the gallery just like his predecessors. Buhari just wasted almost four years in talks, more talks and he knows he is not capable, has the will nor the competence to govern Nigeria.Today Nigeria is the most poverest and corrupted nation on earth with no investors no jobs and no development. Time has for Buhari needs to tell Nigerians what is his financial relationship with an EX drug convict and a Deportee of America named Bola Tinubu and the looter of almost $40 Billion by 2008, currently valued over $90 Billion with all the revenues collected, all the federal allocations received and the dovertion of ternty some prestigious Lagos State properties with the help of Fashola and Osinbajo. Let me make it clear Mbeki’s visit and the name calling of shit hole, life less and prostitute are just not accidental.
Please don’t hate the messenger,
The Game Changer,
Texas.