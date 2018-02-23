Buhari ‘ll soon address Nigerians over 2019 – Gov Okorocha

* I need more time to take decision – President

Imo State Governor and chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon address the nation on whether he will seek re-election in 2019.

Okorocha disclosed this on Thursday night shortly after he led other APC governors to meet with the president at the First Lady’s conference room.

In a brief chart with journalists after the meeting, Okorocha said the governors were in the Villa to ask Buhari to seek a second term in office.

He said, “We discussed so many issues that affects the nations, our party and Mr. President’s ambition to run for 2019 elections.

“It is the desire of the governors that Mr. President should run for this exalted office given his performance in the last two years. We believe that if he continues Nigeria will be better for it.”

He further stated that Buhari “in his usual manner” has requested that the governors “give him time and that he will address the nation and the caucus of the party very soon”

“So we should be full of expectations that Mr. President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions but we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking,” he added.