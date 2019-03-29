Buhari launches Micro Pension Plan, as N95.31bn infrastructure investments now N8.7trn

…Vows to restore dignity of retired public servants

…Pension assets changing Nigeria’s financial landscape – DG PENCOM

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

In an effort to have an all-inclusive pension system, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has launched a new pension scheme known as Micro Pension Plan (MPP), this is even as N95. 31 billion of the pension funds invested in infrastructure is now N8.7 trillion.

The new pension scheme is open to self-employed Nigerians and those working in the informal sector to participate and enjoy the benefits inherent in the Contributory Pension Scheme.

President Buhari, while formally launching the MPP, organised by National Pension Commission (PENCOM) on Thursday at the State House Conference Hall, Aso Villa, Abuja, said that the dignity of public servants who worked tirelessly and sacrificed for the greatness of Nigeria will be restored.

He assured that the Federal Government would rev up the process of sanitising the pensions system.

The President noted that retired public servants deserved better treatment and effective service that meets their needs to carry on after retirement, promising to remove the “rot within the pension system’’.

“The dignity of retired public servants who sacrificed their lives for this country will be restored. We will ensure all hard working Nigerians in the private sector, both formal and informal, can retire without fear,’’ he said.

The President noted that the Federal Government will continue to support the National Pension Commission to ensure a successful roll-out of the Micro Pension Plan, which will capture citizens that are not fully captured in the formal corporate sector.

“In addition to this programme, we are also working tirelessly to sanitise some of the rot within the pension system we inherited.

I want to assure all Nigerians that this government remains committed to resolving all pending issues on pension payment in the federal public sector despite the lean resources of Government,’’ President Buhari added.

He said trade associations, unions, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders in the informal sector should join hands with the government and pensions industry to enlighten their members and the general public on the benefits of Micro Pension Plan.

“Today, millions of traders, farmers and other entrepreneurs in various cottage industries are completely excluded from the different pension programs in existence.

“The Micro Pension Plan is the natural next step. The programme guarantees that when these hard-working citizens retire, they can still live in dignity and comfort,’’ he said.

As part of efforts to diversify the economy and create a more inclusive and enabling environment for all Nigerians, President Buhari said the government has provided grants, concessionary loans and technical support through Small and Medium Enterprise’s clinics to farmers, traders and SMEs.

At the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the new scheme will provide more security for Nigerians in the informal sector, and expand the country’s pension coverage as well as boost the economy.

“This scheme also benefits the government because it has the potential to generate a pool for investible long term funds that can drive economic development,’’ he said.

In her remarks, the Acting Director-General of National Pensions Commission (PENCOM), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, said that the Contributory Pension Scheme had recorded huge success since it was launched in 2004, with the formation of long term domestic capital, represented by N8.7 trillion worth of pension assets as at January 2019.

“The Micro Pension Plan is remarkable because it unveils a unique financial product, which democratizes the saving culture in Nigeria in a systematic and efficient manner,’’ she said.

Dahir–Umar said the plan was designed after wide consultations with stakeholders, noting that the product is flexible with contribution amount and channel of remittance of contributions to respective pension accounts.

She explained that the formation of long term domestic capital, represented by the over N8.74 trillion worth of pension assets as at January 2019, belonging to 8.46 million formal sector participants, was slowly but surely changing Nigeria’s financial landscape.

The director general said that the contributory pension scheme was also transforming the course and pace of Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

She explained that N6.51 trillion, representing 73 per cent of the total pension assets is invested in Federal Government Securities issued to finance various activities of Government.

“Thus, in the area of infrastructure alone, the pension funds invested about N95.31 billion in the N200 billion Sukuk issued by the Federal Government. Similarly, out of the N10.67 billion Green Bond issued by the Federal Government, pension funds invested N7.19 billion.

Consequently, we believe that the enlistment of the informal sector into the pension savings net would boost the quantum of available long term investible funds that would galvanize national development efforts”, the Director-General stated.

According to Mrs. Dahiru-Umar, the product also perfectly aligns with the current social empowerment programmes of the Federal Government as it seeks to ensure, in the long term, the sustainability of the benefits of the empowerment programmes for the participants, who may seize this opportunity to save for their old age.

Micro Pension Plan targets the significant majority of Nigeria’s working population who, incidentally, operate in the informal sector.

Participants are expected from various informal sector workers including market women, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), members of Textile, Garment and, Tailoring Associations, Keke Napep and Okada Riders Associations, Butchers Associations, workers in the Movie and Performing Art industry, mechanics and other workers in the automotive industry and single professionals like lawyers, accountants and many others.