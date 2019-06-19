Buhari lauds Nigerians abroad for living peacefully

By Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Nigerians residing in foreign countries for living peacefully with their host communities.

The President gave the commendation on Tuesday when a delegation of the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN) led by its National President, Comrade Jasper Emenike, paid a courtesy visit to him at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari enjoined Nigerians in the Diaspora to “bear in mind the sensitivities of their host communities and forge harmonious relationships.”

He expressed delight at the visit by members of the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria and lauded their choice of name and for flying high the green-white-green flag.

The President also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigeria Diaspora Commission for positively interfacing with the members of the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria in particular and Nigerians living abroad in general.

Earlier, Comrade Emenike, who described his organisation as a Pan-Nigerian non-governmental and non-profit group, congratulated President Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration.

He said that his members were on a thank you and solidarity visit to “formally convey our heartfelt appreciation to Mr. President and chairman of the authority of ECOWAS heads of state and government on your swift intervention leading to the re-opening of over 400 Nigerian traders’ shops in Ghana last October.”

According to Emenike, the President’s intervention was a loud demonstration of his sense of leadership, character and commitment to the principles of ECOWAS regional integration.

He also applauded the anti-corruption campaign of the current administration, while pledging his organisation’s commitment towards grassroots mobilisation and support.