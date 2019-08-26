President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday arrived Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The personal Photographer to the President, Bayo Omoboriowo, who made this known today said President Buhari traveled together with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Amb. Mohammed Gana Yisa.

Recall that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had asked his members to harass, humiliate, attack and arrest Buhari in Japan.

For the good of the country, Buhari ignored his threat and stormed Japan.

More details coming in: