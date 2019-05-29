Buhari keeps mum on 2nd term agenda as he takes oath of office

…Jonathan, Obasanjo, IBB, snub President’s inauguration

MathewDadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo have taken their oath of office for second term but kept silence on what would be the agenda of his administration in his second term in office.

President Buhari had in his first term inaugural speech in May 29, 2015, said; “I belong to everyone and I belong to nobody,” and listed three point agenda: Security, economy and anti-corruption as his administration priorities.

However, in his second term inauguration, the president did not tell Nigerians whom he belongs to and what would be the focus of his second term administration.

The President took his oath at exactly 10:38 am while the Vice President took his at 10:27am at the Eagle Square, Abuja amidst tight security.

The Acting Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, administered the oath of office.

The president was flanked by his wife, Aisha when the oath was being administered.

The acting CJN had administered the oath of office on the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at 10:25am and was also flanked by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo.

The ceremony was witnessed by some members of the first family.

The Daily Times recalls that President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had defeated his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the February 23, 2019 presidential election with 15,191,847 votes, while Atiku scored 11,262,978 votes.

All entrances leading into the Federal Capital City, Abuja were manned by soldiers who screen vehicles and passengers entering the city.

The Nigerian Army had on May 4, raised the alarm that some elements including foreign collaborators had planned to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony.

Daily Times observes that former presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo – a critique of Buhari and former military head President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida were conspicuously absent at the inauguration.

The dignitaries who graced the ceremony at the Eagles Square are: Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dogara Yakubu, former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former interim head of national government, and Ernest Shonekan.

Also at the event are: The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola; Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State;

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and former Governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others included Governors of Edo and Kogi States; Godwin Obaseki Yahaya Bello; and some members of the immediate past cabinet; former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu; Pastor Tunde Bakare and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The Guard of Honour Parade comprising different military formation, army, navy and the air force and the Police are already entertaining guests.

Although, the Federal Government had announced that the second term inauguration would be a low-key event while the June 12 Democracy Day celebration will be elaborate and will be attended by many presidents of foreign countries.