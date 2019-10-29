President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined other world leaders, business moguls and investors at opening of the third editions of the Future investment initiatives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the world leaders attending the summit included the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and His Majesty the King Abdullah of Jordan.

African leaders at the summit included the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta; President Denis Sassou-Ngeuesso of Congo Brazzaville; President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; President Roch Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso and Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.

NAN reports that the event which was launched by the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, Yassir Al Rumayyan, saw participants discussed the challenges, trends and opportunities that were shaping the global investment landscape.

NAN observed that about 300 leading speakers from 30 countries, with more than 6000 participants were at the opening of the third future investment initiatives on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the massive turn out of participants at the summit is an indication of an expanded scope from the previous conferences.

The conference brings together diversity, cooperation and friendships, connecting capital with ideas, building relationships and doing deals.

Some other panels also looked at how a new era of economic ambition will shape the global economy as well as views from Asia and the Middle East.

On Wednesday, the forum will kick off with talks addressing what’s next for the energy sector and Saudi Arabia’s red sea tourism project.

President Buhari will also on Wednesday participate in High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

The Nigerian leader will also, on the sideline of the FII summit, hold bilateral talks with His Majesty, King Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and His Majesty, King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

NAN reports that FII is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment.

It is focused on utilising investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.​

World leaders, investors and innovators will explore the opportunities, trends and challenges shaping the global investment landscape.

In its third consecutive year, attendees will continue to discuss the role of companies, governments and global institutions in working together to achieve prosperity and growth in the long term.