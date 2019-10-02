Mr Tein Jack-Rich, President and Founder of BelemaOil Producing Limited, on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was passionate to empower Niger Delta people and develop the region.

Jack-Rich stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Belema Community, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers.

He disclosed that it was Buhari’s passion for the empowerment of the Niger Delta people that created the opportunity for BelemaOil to get OML-55 operatorship license.

“Look at the issue of OML-25 that lingered for over two years, and at the end, BelemaOil has been considered again to play critical role.

“The same President Buhari intervened through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and has approved that BelemaOil should be in charge of critical aspect of the facility.

“So, I can say that President Buhari loves Kula a lot and the Niger Delta at large.

“I am from Kula and without President Buhari, the OML-55 operation license would not have been possible for BelemaOil.

“Buhari’s government made me what I am today, and with the agreement reached to be in charge of operation and maintenance of OML-25, he has empowered me more,” he added.

The Oil Mogul urged the people of Belema, Offoin-ama and Ngeje communities in Kula Kingdom and Niger Delta to always pray for the president.

“Let’s pray for President Buhari to be in good health and God to grant him wisdom and strength to govern Nigeria right,” he said.

Jack-Rich pledged that BelemaOil, under its operations and maintenance, would create employment opportunities for the host communities.

He said that SPDC would remain as the operators because they still have the license adding that communities would be satisfied through their engagement to work with SPDC.

NAN reports that BelemaOil Producing Limited is an indigenous company founded by Mr Tein Jack-Rich, who hails from Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru LGA.

A joint delegation led by Mr Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Mele Kyari, GMD of NNPC, Mr Osagie Okunbor, MD of SPDC were in Belema community for the reopening of OML-25.

(NAN)