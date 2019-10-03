Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili took to twitter to reveal that President Buhari loves having fun as it usually shows on his face whenever he is about to leave the country.

According to Ezekwesili in a tweet,”Has anyone noticed the pure joy that washes over Buhari when he’s heading out of the country?”

Good Bye from the steps of planes heading out of the country? Amazing. Truly amazing. Mr. NGRPresident undoubtedly loves the good life. If only he’d Govern well! As in GOVERN WELL.

She further noted that Buhari who preferred to dwell on trivialities, lacked empathy for the sufferings of Nigerian citizens, especially for the Chibok girls.

We have a President who takes lack of empathy to a record level. Void of the emotional quotient necessary for successful leading of a country, @NGRPresident@MBuhari substitutes Good Governance with ceremonial proceedings of government— receive visitors and travel abroad.

On the other hand, President Buhari is currently on a state visit to South Africa.

See tweets below: