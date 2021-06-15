Buhari inaugurates the NLNG Train 7 project in Rivers

President Muhammadu Buhari, officially launched the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Train 7 project in Bonny, Rivers State, on Tuesday.

Buhari praised NLNG and its owners for demonstrating that a Nigerian company can run a world-class operation in terms of safety, profitability, and accountability.

He stated that his administration’s priority was to accelerate the development of Nigeria’s enormous gas resources, strengthen the gas value chain, build critical infrastructure, and improve the sector’s safety, as defined in the 2017 national gas strategy.

“Through a decade of gas initiative which I recently launched, we will transform Nigeria into a natural gas and Industrial nation with gas playing the key role and revenue earner,” he added.

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, the Minister of State for Petroleum, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, the Managing Director of the NLNG, and the Chairman of the NLNG Board are among those in attendance.