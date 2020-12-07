Buhari Impeachment: PDP calls on Nigerians to force representatives to begin process

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to force the hands of their lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari, for “gross incompetence and persistent and continuous breach of Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution,” Daily Times gathered.

The section partly reads, “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; …”

The caucus also called on members of the Federal Executive Council to declaring Buhari incapable of discharging the functions of the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by invoking the provisions of Section 144 (1) of the Constitution.

This statement was made by the leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement titled, ‘PDP caucus mourns, says Nigeria saddled with the circus’, said it was disheartening to the caucus that the President has failed to lead Nigerians from the front as he promised.

“Nigerians are daily and defencelessly killed by terrorists and bandits, while the economy is being freely bled by public officers,” he said.

Chinda, while reacting to the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zambarmari area of Borno State, said the reactions from the Presidency and the military to such killings “highlight a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that has for the past five years come to define the Buhari presidency.”

He said the greater worry for the country, however, was the “do-nothing posturing and the effeminate reactions of the Presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks.”

Chinda said, “The PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has observed with deep pain the dastardly attacks on poor farmers, which have continued unabated across the vast swathes of northern Nigeria, which act came to a sad climax over the weekend in Zabarmari, near Maiduguri, North-East Nigeria.”

He said from Buni Yadi, Gamboru, Baga, Gwoza, Shiroro, Konduga, Kawuri, Southern Kaduna to Benue and “certainly, everywhere else in Nigeria, lives were being snatched by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, who have no respect for the sanctity of life.”

Chinda further said in part, “While President Buhari idles in the typical fashion of Emperor Nero as our country burns, questions must be asked about his capacity to lead at a time that our country desires robust and responsible leadership that can pull it from the brink and rescue it from the debilitations of insurgents, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

“We call on Nigerians across tribes, religions and political parties to wake up their National Assembly members and compel them to commence impeachment process against President Buhari to save Nigeria.

READ ALSO: DHQ dismisses Boko Haram’s claim on rice farmers’ massacre