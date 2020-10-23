Buhari holds meeting with Gowon, Obasanjo, other former leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting some former Nigerian leaders.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not made public, issues bordering on the current security situation in the country are believed to top the agenda.

While Buhari is presiding from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Daily Times gathered that some former Nigerian leaders are participating virtually.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Oyetola suspends curfew in Osun

Those participating virtually include General Yakubu Gowon (retd.); former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.); former President Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, among others are attending with the President.