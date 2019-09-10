President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is unclear what the agenda of the meeting is, but sources say discussions may centre on general security situation, including the handling of recent tension in the country over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Details Later…