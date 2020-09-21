Buhari holds closed-door meeting with Buni, Ganduje

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, led the chairman of the party’s governorship election campaign for Edo State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to a meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the meeting was held behind closed doors at the President’s office on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public.

However, it was held a day after the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki was declared winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.

Recall Daily Times Nigeria reports that Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC and other contestants to emerge winner of the contest.

Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State, was in Benin during the election but was said to have left the state on Sunday shortly before the result of the election was formally released.