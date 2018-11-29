Buhari, Heads of State, Govt of Lake Chad Basin meet over security

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), has convened a consultation of Heads of State and Government of the LCBC scheduled to take place in N’Djamena, Chad, on Thursday November 29, 2018.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Wednesday, stated that the one-day meeting will review the security situation in the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency and adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.

The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting. The President of Benin Republic, a troops-contributing country, has also been invited to attend.

The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies.