National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has given President Muhammadu Buhari a pass mark in the first 100 days of his second term.

Oshiomhole said the performance of President Buhari in the last 100 days of his second term has shown him in new light and that he is delivering on democratic dividends to the people, “President Buhari can beat his chest to say I have started well; I have started fast. You cannot call him Baba Go Slow now. This time, he is Baba Fast,” Oshiomhole said in Abuja.

He said: “Everything is about comparison. In 2015, after 100 days, we did not have a federal cabinet. The President had not appointed ministers.

“From my interaction with a number of ministers, the budget for 2020 is already being prepared.

“Ministers have been assigned to their various ministries. They have already started the process of taking over and trying to understand the challenges.

“Government is already effectively on ground. That alone shows a remarkable departure, if you compare what the President has done in 2019 to what he did in 2015.

“The President has been engaging various groups. Recently, he talked to the Nigeria Society of Engineers and other professional groups, reminding all of us that we have our roles to play in the Nigeria project.

“As a party, we have access to the President. We see him any time we want to see him and share with him whatever we want to do. You notice that this time the President organised a retreat for ministers immediately they were appointed. That retreat was not about entertainment; it was to discuss about Nigeria and the administration’s policy choices.

“Now, the government challenge is: where do we cut costs, so that we can find resources we need to sustain investment in infrastructure?”