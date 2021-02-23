Buhari has done more for the South-East than Jonathan and other past Presidents – Andy Uba

Anambra-born politician, Andy Uba has stated that incumbent President Mohammadu Buhari has done more than his predecessors in the South-east region of Nigeria.

Andy Uba who is a former Senator representing the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State in the National assembly said this after revalidating his All Progressive Congress (APC) membership.

He did his revalidation in his Ward, Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: President Buhari Appoints New CG For Civil Defence, Correctional Service

He said President Mohammadu Buhari is the only President in Nigeria since 1999 that has remembered the South East in developmental strides.

Andy Uba, who is a former Governorship candidate in Anambra state is one of the ardent supporter of President Mohammadu Buhari led administration.

He joined the All Progressive Congress after leaving his former party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 2017.