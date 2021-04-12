Buhari has always been a lazy, corrupt man- Tanko Yakasai

President Muhammadu Buhari has been slammed by non-African politician Tanko Yakasai for being too lazy and corrupt to solve Nigeria’s problems, claiming that he only ran for office “to have influence and make money.”

Mr. Yankasai, a former aide to former President Shehu Shagari, told the Sunday Tribune that Mr Buhari’s weakness can be seen in his inability to formulate a plan to address the country’s problems. He referred to Mr Buhari’s election as Nigerians’ biggest blunder.

“I have never voted for Buhari and would never vote for him. I am aware that Buhari lacks the necessary qualifications to lead the country,” he said. “I’ve never changed my mind about his ineptitude as a leader of the country.”

Mr Yankasai, 94, said he has always opposed Mr Buhari’s administration “because I knew he couldn’t solve our country’s problems.” Although saying that he “will enter efforts to search for someone who can fix our problems,” he also said that “the potential is not just there.”

The elder statesman believes that Nigeria’s problems cannot be solved until there are key strategies put in place.

“No one will fix Nigeria’s problems before there is a plan in place to address them,” he said, adding that “many now want to be president because they want power and money.”

“Such people can’t solve our problems or the problems of any country. Only people who put their minds to the problems can solve such problems. If we want to develop agriculture, we must have a programme that solves the problems in that area,” he added.

Mr Yankasai, however, noted that despite his opposition to Mr Buhari’s regime, he would not support those seeking to break Nigeria apart.

Nigerians believe the president has failed to deliver on his promises to reduce corruption, poverty, improve citizens’ quality of life, and address the country’s economic woes.

Mr Buhari’s regime has been accused of worsening corruption, nepotism, banditry and kidnapping across the country. The United States recently described his regime as also worsening human rights in Nigeria while looting the country with impunity.

The president has consistently pushed back against claims that he’s lazy or corrupt by pointing to rail construction and other key projects of his administration.

The president also said his anti-corruption drive, which includes the raging confrontation with university teachers over a centralized personnel payroll system, has been unmatched by any previous administration.