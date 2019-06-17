Buhari group slams PDP over comment on June 12

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) on its role in the recognition of June 12 as a cacophony of lies.

According to the BMO, the declaration and actualisation of June 12 as democracy day is a watershed in the history of the nation’s democratic journey and the PDP government did not play any role in shaping that history.

In a statement by the group and signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group said that the most significant factor that differentiated APC government from PDP’s is the fact that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari has played a pivotal role in administering justice to correct the errors of the past which was the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.

According to BMO, “June 12 is not just a day to remember the struggles of our past but a day that triggers a new hope and a new dawn with a substantive direction for a greater Nigeria.

“On May 29 this year PDP released a statement saying President Muhammadu Buhari did not deliver a speech at his inauguration for second term, but the opposition party forgot that the symbolism of democracy day was shifted from May 29 to June 12.

“What Nigeria needs at the moment is a conscientious opposition not a reckless narcissistic opposition who, rather than show some remorse for their previous apathy, tried to make June 12 about themselves and their loss at the presidential polls.

“PDP was in power at the centre for 16 years and the PDP-led administration, over that period, did not deem it fit to correct the injustice meted out to the clear winner of the June 12, 1993 election, and Nigerians generally.

“We wish to admonish the PDP, for its role as opposition, to be introspective and not be reckless with their statements. The election has been won fair and square so they should focus on the business of an opposition party.”