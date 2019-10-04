President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with popular folk musician, Tunji Oyelana, as he turns 80 today.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message is conveyed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

The President rejoiced with the musician, actor, composer and consummate artiste, ”whose songs ruled the airwaves, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, and the works remain evergreen.”

Tunji Oyelana and the Benders, as the band was called, used native folklore to educate and entertain Nigerians, and kindled joy in the hearts of millions of people.

While teaching at the Theatre Arts Department of the University of Ibadan, he also created and played the lead actor role in the soap opera, Sura de Tailor, which became a favourite in many Nigerian homes.

President Buhari wished the professional artiste ”with the mellifluous voice”, greater years ahead, and prayed that Oyelana’s days would always be joyful.(NAN)