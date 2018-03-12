Buhari Govt. committed to bringing positive change – Lokpoboiri

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has emphasized the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in bringing positive change in the lives of the people.

The Minister also said the government is ready to improve the standard living of the people, saying that this can be achieved through accountability and transparency in the conduct of government business.

Lokpobiri, speaking in Abuja over the weekend at the NAF Conference Centre while inaugurating Chairmen and Members of Boards of 23 parastatals and Agencies under the supervision of the Ministry charged that members should regard their appointments as clarion call to service.

He enjoined them to see themselves as partners in progress with government by way of deploying their competencies and wealth of experience to give strategic direction to agencies they are appointed to serve, for quicker attainment of goals that the agencies are established to achieve.

“I want you to regard your new appointments as a clarion call to service and be partners in progress. We require your competencies and wealth of experience to support the institutions you are appointed into, by giving strategic direction ensuring attainment of goals set to deliver.

“You are to be mindful of your non-executive and part time that you have statutory responsibilities to bring your wealth of experience to bear on policy articulation and formulation for your agencies”, the Minister said.

He urged the Board Members to be change agents by letting accountability and zero tolerance to corruption be their watchword.

Responding on behalf of Chairmen and Members of Boards of Agencies inaugurated, the Chairman of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Barr Adetunji Ajagbe commended Mr. President for counting them worthy among other qualified Nigerian to be appointed and assured that they will do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He also noted that agriculture is so crucial to attainment of food security, employment generation and diversification of the economy and assured that they will do their best to assist the nation to achieve the objective.

In his earlier remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Bukar Hassan while congratulating the new appointees said it is no mean achievements to be recognized by the President and appointed to carry out such important assignment among the arrays of talented Nigerians spread across the country, promising to make available to them individually the necessary extant rules and regulations that will assist them achieve success in their assignment.