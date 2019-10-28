President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday leave Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the United Kingdom.

According to Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman Buhari at the end of the Saudi Arabia, third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit will proceeds to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

Muhammadu Buhari

He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.

On Wednesday, 30th Oct., 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the country today on an official trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.