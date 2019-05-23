Buhari fails to dissolve cabinet after valedictory session

By Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Against the expectations of Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday failed to dissolve his cabinet after the valedictory session held at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Daily Times recalls that the President has directed the ministers to submit their handover notes weeks ago, despite the fact that he told them to remain in office until the eve of his swearing -in on May 28.

Buhari told the ministers today during the valedictory session that “we frequently had heated debate in a quest to achieve our goal. It is in this reason that made me retain my cabinet for full term.

“You should be proud to have contributed to reclaiming the local government and retooling the economy, introduced the social investment programme that is taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty. Be proud of being part of the administration that built roads, rail and many infrastructure.

“Although, today is our last meeting, I urge all of you to continue working till May 28 when you will formally hand over.”