Buhari extols virtue of ex-CDS, Dogonyaro, who dies at 80

*Describes him as ‘A Thoroughbred Soldier’

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro as “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country, because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.”

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country.”

As a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career, the President notes that “laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country.

General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

President Buhari also extended his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State on the passing of ‘‘this legendary general’’.

He prays Almighty God to bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Confirming the death of his father at the age of 80, the first son of the late former Chief of Defence Staff to late Gen. Sani Abacha, Joseph, said, “Daddy has been sick for some time until yesterday when he had a stroke and we rushed him to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00am precisely, he breathed his last.

“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warm as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and supporter,” he said.

Joseph said that the family was trying to cope with the shocked of the general’s demise and would discuss the funeral arrangements soon.

He described his father as “a General who was so faithful and loyal to the nation, Nigeria.”

“He was a general who had no bias mind as a detribalised Nigerian. He served this nation faithful and identified with all Nigerians and Africa as a continent.

“We and Nigerians are going to miss him having served humanity in this country and Africa as a whole, ” Joseph said.

According to him, the corpse of the general has since been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.

Late retired Lt. Gen. Dogonyaro, a soldier and an administrator, was born on Sept. 12, 1940 in Vom, Plateau State, though a native of Taroh in Langtang North Local Government Area.

Dogonyaro had his early education at Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, and thereafter was enlisted in the Nigerian Army, 1964.

He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967; Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron, NA, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main), N, 1969-70.

The late general became Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Rece Training School, NA, 1970 to 1972; Commandirg Officer, I Recce Regiment, NA., 1972 to 1976.

He was appointed Principal Staff Officer, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, 1976 to 1977; Commanding Officer, 24 Armoured Brigade, NA., 1977-79.

Between 1984 and 1985, he was made the Task Force Commanding Officer, 203 Armoured Battalion on the Peace-keeping Force in Chad; Director of Manning (Army), Army Headquarters, ‘A’ Branch, N.A and Director of Armoury, 1985.

He was also the General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, N.A, Jos, 1985 to 1987; mm: Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), 1985; General Officer Commanding 2nd Mechanised Division, N.A, Ibadan, 1987; promoted Major-General, 1988; Promoted Lt. General; former ECOMOG Commander; retired in 1993;

Dogonyaro attended also the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos and obtained National Institute (mni) in addition to the Staff College (Psc) and Forces Service Star (FSS).