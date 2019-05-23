Buhari expresses shock at Katsina killings

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock as he received reports of killings in his home state, Katsina, assuring citizens that the government would restore peace and stability in the polity.

Bandits had on Tuesday killed more than 26 people in an attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local government areas of Katsina State.

The President, on Wednesday, directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state, and bring a feedback.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated that President Buhari, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

The President, who has been briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described the carnage as senseless.

Buhari admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

The President commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the losses. He prayed that Allah will comfort those who have lost loved ones.

It was reported that 11 persons were allegedly killed in an attack on Sabon Layin Galadima community of Faskari LGA, while five persons were killed at Mara Zamfarawa village in Dan Musa LGA with many animals rustled.

The bandits were said to have attacked farmers on their farmlands in the afternoon in Yar Gamji village of Batsari LGA, killing 18 people with 10 others missing.

Spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said those killed in Faskari were members of a vigilante group.

He said: “On the Faskari incident, a group of Yansakai (vigilantes) from Sabon Layi village, went into the forest and confronted the bandits since yesterday and did not report back. Two corpses were recovered and buried by the villagers yesterday”.

“A search party led by the DPO in Faskari recovered three other bodies inside the forest. A bandits’ camp was also discovered abandoned by d bandits. Investigation is ongoing.”