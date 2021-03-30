Buhari embark on medical trip to London — Daily Times Nigeria

President Buhari will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Kingdom on March 30, 2021.

This was revealed in a tweet by the spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu.

He wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.”

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.”

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”