Buhari deserves a second term, his intentions are good – Adediran

Hon Adetoun Adediran is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and currently aspiring for the House Of Representative in the 2019 general election, she spoke in this interview with selected journalist recently, THERESA TEKENAH was there.

How would you assess the performance of your party and the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government so far?

We know that Rome was not built in a day; and we are talking about changing from one party to the other, we are talking about changing from a party who ruled for 16 years, we have to know our onion and we are on the right track; you can’t say there has not been change in the country, it has to be gradual and if you want to be sincere you would rightly admit that there been progress.

Look at the Nigerians that are returning from Libyan; a lot of them left the country because it was in bad shape, they felt the country could not offer them opportunities for them to fulfill their dreams, they left in frustrations; and now they are getting back because the country is moving forward. Even people in other places in the world are retuning to set up companies and businesses here.

But you know change is not easy; it is just like when you wash clothes, you have to allow it dry before you put it on; Buhari is a man of dignity, he is respected all around the world, let us give him chance, he would bring the change he promised, we need more patience, what has been damaged for 16 years cannot suddenly change overnight.

But people think he is concentrating much effort in the fight against corruption neglecting other sectors?

I would just say when things are like this, you would say because I don’t belong to his party that is why am being targeted; but you have to realise that fighting corruption was the promise he gave to Nigerians.

A lot of people are stealing money, and we say he should not focus on corruption, look at the road and the state of infrastructure, we need to collect the money in the hands of the few and use it for the masses and I want to tell Nigerians that things would work.

Are you saying you are in support of his second term bid?

Buhari deserves a second term; thing would work; it would be gradual, don’t forget that there was much damage done by the previous administrations, the country would soon be a better place for us, I believe the President has good intentions for the country.

What is your reaction to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter and even that of Ibrahim Babangida?

Everybody has their own mind, the letter was met to do some checkup, and I think the President have accepted it in good faith. I think Buhari would move up from there.

We know Obasanjo when he was there as the President; he did not listen to advise, people said he was stubborn and he always follow his ideas; I think he would change for the better, we should give him a chance. The man at the helm of affairs understands the letter, he would pick the pact, they are close friends, he would know the reason for the letter, and he would pick things up.

What is your reaction to the Obasanjo coalition?

We now have many parties, I think about 67 in the country, and now you are talking about another coalition. What I know is that the President has been performing, he is back in the country and he is healthy now and he has been working, lets give him a chance.

The people in the third force; when they were in office, what did they do? Because they are no more in office, they want to form clique to fight the government that is not good. We have a leader in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is working to change things and reposition the party.

How true is it that your party is in crisis?

There is no party were there would not be crisis; because some people would be angry somehow with the state of things. Asiwaju Tinubu would change things, we know people are angry, crisis is normal in party politics, but it would come and go, but I don’t see any crisis like the one we have in the former regime.

You are a former Deputy Speaker in Lagos State, what was the experience like?

Well, I was as the Deputy Speaker, I thank God for the memorable time; we had our issues and we work as a family in the House then.

It was not easy; we had 40 people from different background and we tried to be friends to ourselves, it was tasking and challenging, and I thank God for the graces.

My memorable occasions were during my attempt to pass a bill I initiated for the return of environmental sanitation exercise in Lagos State.

When I moved round the state and realised that the state was dirty. I gave questionnaires round the state and got people’s opinion on the issue; we were still operating only the 20 local government areas then.

When the bill was presented on several occasions the Speaker was not around, later I realised that this was deliberate; and I said no let this bill be presented when the Speaker is around, and it was presented when the Speaker came.

I remember I met with the state governor and top government officials on the bill and they were happy about it, and later the government presented a bill on that same issue and both including my motion was passed along with the bill into law.

Being a female did you feel threatened, presiding over a House dominated by men?

There is no gender when you talk about the Assembly members, when am presiding as the Speaker they respond with a sir. The issue of gender does not arise, it is not a question.

Don’t forget at that time we were just coming from the military regime and people were not sure if democracy would work; I did not allow my gender to control me, when it was right time for me to talk I did, I presented my views the way it should be and I did not allow my colleagues to see me as weak because I am a woman.

How do you react to the assumption that most Houses of Assembly these days are rubber stamp of the executives?

Sometime people think like that, that the Houses of Assembly have been bought and that is because they want accountability and independency.

But there should be cooperation, they should work hand in hand; they should call the attention of government to issues.

Thank God for the kind of governor we have here in Lagos State they don’t have much problem because the governor is much on ground and all-round the state projects are going on , he is there for the people and there is no problem.

Do you agree that the number of women in politics in Nigeria has dropped, are you satisfied with the number of women in politics now?

No I am not satisfied, the number has dropped in the Assembly and in politics; but we have them more in the judiciary.

When you are talking about elective positions, our people believe we don’t have money power to compete with the men, that is why when we say we have to spend , we are hoping things would change.

We should not monetize our political system, because when you take money from a candidate to vote, it means your vote have been bought and they would not care for your interest or have the people at heart.

Our women can’t stand hooliganism, but what I say is; if you want to be in politics you should be able to face it. They would threaten you with guns; cutlasses and you have to put your foot on the ground.

The number of women in politics have dropped. When I contested at that time this issue was not so pronounced, I mean money, hooliganism and the rest, they are becoming too much and we women are not that strong.

Are you in support of the affirmative action bill that was rejected by the National Assembly?

Am not in support of 35 percent affirmative action; why can’t we get 50 percent? Let them give us the chance, at home we cook, wash, take care of the children, and do the rest things so why not give us the equal chance with the men.

Why are you aspiring for the House of Representatives?

We need to give our people the dividend of democracy, am a grassroots person, I listen to my people, I know what they want; I give thanks to the people; even when I was outside the country, when I came back I saw my poster everywhere, I thank them for that, I also thank them for believing in me, I would stand with them.

Surulere is a cosmopolitan city what are the needs of the people there?

Do you think there is no problem, no matter how developed a city can be, we still have issues with roads, light and several others issues; I can lobby my colleagues and get things for my constituency?

You have to say it when you know, when there are issues that are important for your people you must lobby to get the job done, that is what legislative position is all about.

How confident are you that you would get the ticket, or are you thinking of decamping?

No, I would never do that: Even the leaders of the party would tell you this is a serious and loyal member of the party.

I have been in the party from the inception. I have been showing my interest for the position for some time now, since 2007 and the party leaders said no, I should give them time; and I rise again and they said no in 2011, all these while I have been working for the candidate that the party present, and this is 16 years after, it is a long time.

I believe this is a long time, if you give birth to a child for that long, it would have grown up by now and say; but it was Femi Gbajabiamila that was in the House of Representative at that time.

We need the representative of the people; someone who would be there for us, whenever the people of your constituency need you. And I want to serve my people because I understand their needs.

Quote

Buhari deserves a second term; thing would work; it would be gradual, don’t forget that there was much damage done by the previous administrations, the country would soon be a better place for us, I believe the President has good intentions for the country.