Buhari correct to compare Nigeria, Saudi oil prices — Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has justified President Muhammadu Buhari comparison of oil prices in Nigeria with that of Saudi Arabia and other countries, Daily Times gathered.

The Minister stated this while featuring on Radio Nigeria current affairs programme, Radio Link, yesterday in Abuja.

During his Independence Day speech, Buhari had compared the prices of buying fuel in Nigeria with countries like Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Niger and others. He opined that Nigerians can’t pay less for fuel, a remark that has led to criticisms by Nigerians.

In support of his principal, Lai Mohammed said: “Some people have said that why should we compare ourselves to Saudi Arabia with better infrastructure and higher wages.

“Our answer to that is very simple. Saudi Arabia has 34 million people while Nigeria has 200 million people.

“Saudi Arabia produces 10 million barrels of crude oil per day, while Nigeria produces, at its best, 2.1 million barrel per day.

“Their population is about one-sixth of Nigeria’s population, and they are blessed with more resources. Therefore, they can afford to pay higher wages and build infrastructure.

“Our argument must be put in proper perspective. As we have said, whatever money we make from the subsidy removal, we will invest in infrastructure development.”

