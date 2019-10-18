President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Sir Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu on conferment of the title ‘‘Odole –Oodua’’, by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Arole Oodua – Ojaja II.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari felicitated with family members, friends and business associates of Sir Adebutu for the title, which was held in the past by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He urged Adebutu to keep up the good work that heralded such a worthy recognition.

The President greeted wives of the businessman, Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu and Yeye Kofoworola Adebutu, who are also conferred with titles, “Yeyemode-Oodua’’ and “Yeyerewa-Oodua,’’ respectively.

He also commended Adebutu for setting up a “foundation that caters for the weak and vulnerable, and for his adventurous spirit of delving into unattractive ventures and turning them into areas of employment and profitable careers’’.

President Buhari wished Adebutu and his family more wisdom and good health to continue the good work.